Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

Kelly ideates with Jeremy Utley, the Director of Executive Education at Stanford d.school and an Adjunct Professor at Stanford’s School of Engineering. He is the co-author with Perry Klebahn of the book “Ideaflow: The Only Business Metric That Matters.”

“Traditional leadership and management training that prioritizes error-free efficiency runs counter to creativity, which involves divergence and dead ends.”

“When it comes to creativity, quantity drives quality.”

“Don’t underestimate the value of an unambiguous failure.”