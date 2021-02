My friends who teach at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, Naomi Bagdonas and Jennifer Aaker, are launching their book, Humor, Seriously. It’s about how to use humor as a secret weapon in business and life. If you order two or more hardcover copies before Feb 7th, the authors will match your purchase in book donations to a nonprofit of your choice. After completing your purchase, simply fill out this form.

