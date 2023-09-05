Kelly sits down with playwright and author Jeffrey Sweet to discuss the new edition of his legendary book “Something Wonderful Right Away,” an oral history of The Second City.
Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Kelly sits down with playwright and author Jeffrey Sweet to discuss the new edition of his legendary book “Something Wonderful Right Away,” an oral history of The Second City.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Second City Works presents "Getting to Yes, And"