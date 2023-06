Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

Kelly sits down with Jean Twenge, Professor of Psychology at San Diego State University and the author of “Generations: The Real Difference Between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers, and Silents – and What They Mean for America’s Future.”

“Each generation is softer than the one before it.”

“The United States does not just have a growing income gape; it also has a growing happiness gap.”

“Older generations underestimate Gen Z at their peril.”