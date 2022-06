Kelly is lucky enough to sit down with legendary sitcom director James Burrows to reflect on his work – from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” to “Cheers” to “Friends” – and to talk about his new memoir, “Directed by James Burrows.”

“I agonize over the laughter”

“On my shows, we’re in the boat together.”

“Coming from the theater, I was schooled in how to talk to actors.”