Kelly connects with UCLA professor Hal Hershfield to talk about his new book “Your Future Self: How To Make Tomorrow Better Today.”
“Your fate is not fixed. Not even close.”
“We can never really know our future selves.”
“You are actually a we.”
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Yes, And, Hal Hershfield -WGN (credit to Benjamin B. Morris)
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Kelly connects with UCLA professor Hal Hershfield to talk about his new book “Your Future Self: How To Make Tomorrow Better Today.”
“Your fate is not fixed. Not even close.”
“We can never really know our future selves.”
“You are actually a we.”
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Second City Works presents "Getting to Yes, And"