Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

Kelly Leonard, Executive Director of Learning & Applied Improvisation at Second City Works, gets a lesson in both food and economics from Professor Ha-Joon Chang when they discuss his new book “Edible Economics: A Hungry Economist Explains the World.”

“We Koreans don’t just eat garlic. We process it. In industrial quantities. We are garlic.”

“This ‘invisibility’ of household work is such that we talk of ‘working mothers,’ as if mothers who stay at home do not work.”

“Since the 1980’s, economics has become the British food scene before the 1990’s. One tradition – Neoclassical economics – has become the only item on the menu.”