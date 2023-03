Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

Kelly sits down with MD and Chief Innovation Officer at BetterUP, Gabriella Rosen Kellerman, to discuss her new book co-authored with Martin Seligman: “Tomorrowmind: Thriving at Work – Now and in an Uncertain Future.”

“Agency protects us from learned helplessness.”

“No one has shown that hugging a computer can produce oxytocin.”



“Creativity need not be like rain, something we pray for and hope to receive. It’s inside each of us – native to our species and bound up with our very humanity.”