Kelly welcomes Friederike Fabritius back to the show. She is a neuroscientist and trailblazer in the field of neuro-leadership. Her new book is called “The Brain Friendly Workplace: Why Talented People are Quitting and How to Get Them to Stay.”

“A fun workplace is a brain-friendly workplace.”



“You can’t actually practice meditation. What people practice when they sit still, close their eyes and focus on their breathing is concentration.”



“People who have great relationships live on average eight years longer.”