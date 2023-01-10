Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

Kelly talks to Dr. Richard Winters, a practicing emergency physician at the Mayo Clinic and the medical director of Professional Leadership Development for the Mayo Clinic Care Network, about his new book, “You’re the Leader, Now What? Leadership Lessons from Mayo Clinic.”

“As decision making robots, we have a sentient flaw: we tend to overplay our expertise, and let our expertise guide our actions.”



“Culture is driven by action, not aspiration. Core values are best caught, not taught.”



“In chaotic environments, an unforgiving taskmaster towers over you with a stopwatch.”