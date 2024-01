Kelly connects with psychologist and professor Dr. Mariel Buque to discuss her new book “Break the Cycle: A Guide to Healing Intergenerational Trauma.”

“No cycle breaker will ever feel fully ready to break the cycle.”

“The higher self is not a perfectly healed self, because perfect healing is a myth.”

“We cannot change what we cannot see.”

