Kelly welcomes Dolly Chugh back to the podcast. Dolly is a social scientist at NYU’s Stern School of Business to discuss her new book “A More Just Future: Psychological Tools for Reckoning with Our Past and Driving Social Change.”

“Bedtime stories often serve as accidental history lessons.”

“To see history for what it is, we must first and foremost recognize that it is a story. And stories have a perspective.”

“Imagine if we were to treat love of country as a project that requires grit, instead of a birthright or entitlement. Patriotism would be something we earned, not wore.”