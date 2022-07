Kelly reconnects with Doctor Deborah Gilboa (Dr. G), a go-to expert on raising and educating respectful, responsible, resilient young people. She has a new book “From Stressed to Resilient: The Guide to Handle More and Feel Less.” Also, Deb used to work for Kelly at The Second City as a stage manager before she went to medical school.

“Our brains are wired to do one thing above all. Keep us alive.”



“Resilience requires asking for help.”



“Failure is a part of the game.”