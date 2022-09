Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

Kelly connects with social scientist David Livermore to discuss his new book: “Digital, Diverse and Divided: How to Talk to Racists, Compete with Robots and Overcome Polarization.”

“It’s hard to be a good human.”



“Shared problems are a proven way to overcome polarization.”



“Listen to many futurists and you would think that robotic engineers and therapists will be the only people with jobs in ten years.”