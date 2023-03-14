Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

Kelly connects with David Glasgow, NYU Law School professor and the Executive Director of the Melzer Center for Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging. He has a new book co-written with Kenji Yoshino called “Say The Right Thing: How to Talk About Identity, Diversity and Justice.”

“It’s impossible to live in a biased society without bias seeping into your beliefs and actions.”

“A culture of free speech can and should go hand in hand with a culture of respect.”

“In real life, an apology is usually a dialogue, not a monologue.”