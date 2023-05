Kelly Leonard, Executive Director of Learning & Applied Improvisation at Second City Works connects with University of Virginia psychologist Daniel T. Willingham to talk about his new book, “Outsmart Your Brain: Why Learning is Hard and How You Can Make it Easy.”

“It may come as a surprise, but people can be mistaken about what they know.”

“Anytime you multitask, you are distracting yourself.”

“Feeling anxious is uncomfortable, but it’s not dangerous.”