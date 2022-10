Kelly connects with Dandapani, a Hindu priest, entrepreneur and a former monk of 10 years to discuss his new book “The Power of Unwavering Focus.”

“We cannot leave it up to our environment to determine what we focus on. The outcome would be disastrous.”

“The world is an amusement park for awareness, though not all rides leave you feeling happy.”

“Smartphones are not ruining our lives. What is ruining people’s lives is their inability to exercise discipline around the use of their smartphones.”