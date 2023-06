Kelly connects with Dan Lyons, journalist and former staff writer for the famed television series “Silicon Valley” to discuss his new book, “STFU: The Power of Keeping Your Mouth Shut in an Endlessly Noisy World.”

“Talking is like breathing. You don’t think about it; you just do it.”

“Our brains suck at multitasking. Trying to do it makes us dumber – literally.”

“Most people are terrible listeners.”