Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

Kelly talks to Christie Hunter Arscott, an award-winning advisor and speaker. She has a new book, it’s called: “Begin Boldly: How Women Can Reimagine Risk, Embrace Uncertainty, and Launch a Brilliant Career.”

“The surprising truth: risks are good things, provided that they are taken thoughtfully and strategically.”



“Contrary to popular belief, language matters. How we label an activity matters.”



“The language you use to talk about yourself matters.”