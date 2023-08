Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

Kelly speaks with Christian Madsbjerg, co-founder of the consulting firm ReD Associates and professor of applied humanities at the New School in New York City. He has a new book called “Look: How to Pay Attention in a Distracted World.”

“Creativity is never radical, insights are.”



“Stop talking and try listening. What will you hear in the silence?”



“The observer’s role is to move beyond what’s said or done to truly understand why people behave the way they do.”