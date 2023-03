Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

Kelly re-connects with American University professor Caty Borum whose new book, “The Revolution Will Be Hilarious,” looks at the intersection of social justice and comedy.

“Creativity and culture are still too often relegated to the theoretical sidelines of serious advocacy work.”



“Comedy resides within a great tradition of artistic activism as a mechanism to push for social change.”



“Comedy is unexpected and disruptive. It is a critique and an invitation.”