Kelly talks with UCLA professor Cassie Holmes about her new book, “Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most.”

“How we spend our time defines who we are, the memories we cherish, and how we will be remembered by those we leave behind.”



“My email inbox is my major sand trap.”



“Science suggest that when a twenty-year old and sixty-year-old express feeling happy, they are probably feeling quite different things. Recognizing this can increase our emotional understanding of others – and ourselves – across ages.”