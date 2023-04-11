Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

Kelly meets Bruce Jackson, associate general counsel for Microsoft and a former entertainment attorney. He has a new memoir, “Never Far From Home: My Journey from Brooklyn to Hip Hop, Microsoft, and the Law.”

“You can live a Black life at home, in your own bubble, but when you walk out the door it’s a white world. That’s what my father wanted us to realize.”



“By Talking about our roots, by exploring and acknowledging our commonality, we give others hope.”



“My mother’s family concerned itself with survival over everything. Education is great, but such things take a back seat when simply breathing another day feels barely within reach.”