Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

Kelly Leonard, Executive Director of Learning & Applied Improvisation at Second City Works, crosses the Atlantic to talk to Ben Alderson-Day, an Associate Professor of Psychology at Durham University and the author of “Presence: The Strange Science and True Stories of the Unseen Other.”

“Some presences lead. And some our led.”

“How our bodies and our minds respond to hardship and adversity might be very different depending on our need for others in that moment, depending on the answer to a simple question: do you feel alone?”

“We might know how we are supposed to think about things, but the mind – and the world – often has other plans.”