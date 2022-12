Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

Kelly connects with writer and creative strategist Becky Blades to talk about her new book “Start More Than You Can Finish: A Creative Permission Slip to Unleash Your Best Ideas.”

“There’s no degree or curriculum for creative initiative. We learn it in the wild.”



“I’ve learned that ‘maybe’ always turns into ‘yes’ when we talk a while longer.”



“Have you noticed how very mean we can be to our ideas.”