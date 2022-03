Barry Nalebuf, Milton Steinbach Professor at Yale SOM where for thirty years he has taught negotiation, innovation, strategy, and game theory

Kelly has a conversation with Yale Scholar Barry Nalebuff about his new book about negotiation: “Split the Pie: A Radical New Way to Negotiate.”

“The starting point of any negotiation should be: what is at stake?”

“The challenge in negotiation is to frame the problem correctly.”

“It’s ironic that a concern for fairness can lead to an unfair outcome.”