Dr. Ayelet Fishbach, Jeffrey Breakenridge Keller Professor of Behavioral Science and Marketing at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and the past president of the Society for the Study of Motivation and the International Social Cognition Network (ISCON)

Kelly catches up with noted University of Chicago scholar Ayelet Fishbach to discuss her new book “Get It Done: Surprising Lessons from the Science of Motivation.”

“We thrive in groups and fall ill when alone.”

“We often fail to learn from failure.”

“Even the illusion of progress increases motivation.”