Kelly talks to Anuradha Dayal-Gulati who, after fifteen years in finance and academia, began a new path of helping people release the past and reclaim their power. Her new book is titled “Heal Your Ancestral Roots: Release the Family Patterns That Hold You Back.”

“If we don’t live with intention and courage, we are likely to find ourselves and our day hijacked by others, including our ancestors.”

“Like the backstories of a character in a novel, the experiences of your ancestors affect your life, even if you are unaware of them.”

“America is an individualistic culture, yet we are not islands.”