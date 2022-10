Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

Kelly has an inspiring conversation with the great Annie Duke, who has see-sawed her way from academia to professional poker and back to academia. Her new book is called “Quit: The Power of Knowing When To Walk Away.”

“Persistence is not always the best decision, certainly not absent of context. And context changes.”

“Contrary to popular belief, quitting will get you to where you want to go faster.”



“It’s not always the world that changes. Sometimes, it’s you that changes.”