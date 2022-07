Kelly talks to Stanford Professor Andrea Small about her new book, “Navigating Ambiguity: Creating Opportunities in a World of Unknowns.”

“The unknown is where creativity and ambiguity live.”

“Your greatest ideas might emerge when you have to improvise within a theme.”

“No single tactic works all the time, and a tactic that works well now might be kryptonite later. What you choose to do is context-dependent.”