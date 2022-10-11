Kelly talks to Amy Gallo, a contributing editor at Harvard Business Review; the author of the “HBR Guide to Dealing with Conflict” and co-host of the HBR ‘Women at Work” podcast. Her new book is called “Getting Along: How to Work with Anyone (Even Difficult People).”

“One study found that 94 percent of people reported working with a toxic person in the last five years.”



“Conflict at work is inevitable – it’s part of being human, but I think we can do better than simply put up with it or survive.”



“Curiosity helps us to reserve judgement until we’ve gathered more information.”