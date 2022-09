Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

Kelly takes a wild ride with University of Michigan professor of marketing Aaron Ahuvia to discuss his new book “The Things We Love: How Our Passions Connect Us and Make Us Who We Are.”

“Loving things feels normal to us. But actually, it is deeply weird.”



“Did you ever wonder why there are women’s and men’s shampoos but there aren’t women’s and men’s laundry detergent?”



“Creativity is one of the most important elements in today’s cultural capital.”