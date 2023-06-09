Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

BONUS PODCAST: This bonus podcast was taped live at the Up Comedy Club at The Second City. Kelly Leonard, Executive Director of Learning & Applied Improvisation at Second City Works, hosts a podcast taping with a stellar panel of guests to look at how comedy is an effective tool in the struggle for human rights. Presented by the MacArthur Foundation, Pillars Fund and The Second City.

“Comedy is not only cathartic, but it helps build resilience.”

“There are a ton of really talented Native creatives in the industry, and that is part of the myth that we’re trying to bust here.”

“If you are so scared to risk anything, you just end up paralyzing everything.”