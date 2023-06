Second City Works – Getting To Yes, And

BONUS PODCAST: Kelly Leonard, Executive Director of Learning & Applied Improvisation at Second City Works, welcomes the legendary Seth Godin back to the podcast to talk about his new book “The Song of Significance: A New Manifesto for Teams.”

“The work of significance embraces the very things that industrialism seeks to stamp out.”

“What each revolution has in common is that it is inconvenient.”

“Fear is an easy tool, but it rarely builds a resilient organization.”