The Mandalorian cover story and Rey Kenobi

THE MANDALORIAN is on the newsstands as Entertainment Weekly spotlights the popular Disney+ show in an all-new cover story. We review all the hints, rumors and anticipation for the upcoming second season. In her first interview since the premiere of THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, Daisy Ridley revealed that there was an early plan in place for Rey to be a decedent of Obi-Wan Kenobi. We listen to what Daisy had to say and weigh in with our opinions. Plus, more Mandalorian talk with highlights from recent talk show appearances by Bill Burr and Jason Sudeikis, lots of love for Jon Favreau, and Homer Simpson tells us the tale of Darth Plagueis the Wise.

