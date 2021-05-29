Star Wars turns 44

We celebrate the real STAR WARS Day – May 25th 1977 – and the 44th anniversary of the ground-breaking film that started it all. We share memories from that era, recall our favorite early Star Wars merch, the history of theatrical re-releases, Special Editions and more. Last week, news came out of Lucasfilm that Dave Filoni had received a promotion bumping him up into the executive ranks. We try to provide some insight into what this move really means. The future of THE RANGERS OF THE NEW REPUBLIC is in doubt due to a recent report the streaming show is no longer in active development. Does this mean the show is toast? We discuss! Plus, feedback about the latest episode of THE BAD BATCH and more!
RebelForce Radio