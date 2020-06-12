Star Wars Holiday Special: A Disturbance in The Force

Veteran Hollywood TV producer Steve Kozak (The Tonight Show/Jimmy Kimmel Live) joins us In The Cantina to share his STAR WARS HOLIDAY SPECIAL behind-the-scenes knowledge culled from research for his documentary “A Disturbance In The Force: The Making of The Star Wars Holiday Special”, currently under production. Updates for THE MANDALORIAN include season two production updates from second-unit director Sam Hargrave, including teasing the reveal of Baby Yoda’s real name. Plus, Mark Hamill reacts to The Mandalorian and we react to his interview highlights, Bob Hope meets Luke Skywalker, and we cook Salacious Crumb on a spit!
RebelForce Radio