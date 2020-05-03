Rebel Force Radio: ‘Clone Wars’ series finale special edition

Tomorrow, May 4, is the series finale of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” To celebrate, we present a special “May The Fourth Be With You” bonus with five episodes of “Rebel Force Radio” featuring interviews with cast members from the show.

Matt Lanter & Last Call for Anakin Skywalker

Just like Ahsoka, we desperately need to talk to Anakin Skywalker before he turns to the Dark Side of The Force. So naturally, Matt Lanter has returned to RFR to take a CLONE WARS victory lap and celebrate the series wrap-up with “The Siege of Mandalore”. Matt talks about his history with the series, the chemistry of the cast, and behind-the-scenes stories about Anakin Skywalker you won’t hear anywhere else. Matt also fesses up about trashing the set of THE MANDALORIAN during his cameo in episode six “The Prisoner”. BREAKING NEWS from Rancho Obi-Wan! Fan ambassador, author, and legend Stephen J. Sansweet, along with Star Wars expert and ROW General Manager Anne Neumann, joins us to reveal information about VIRTUAL RANCHO OBI-WAN. Find out all about it for the first time here! And, we visit Skywalker Vineyards for a glass of wine from George Lucas’s personal vintage, courtesy of executive director Tom Johnson, who shares a fun way to celebrate MAY THE FOURTH on social media with wine from Skywalker Ranch.

Hello There! It’s JAMES ARNOLD TAYLOR

The ever-positive JAMES ARNOLD TAYLOR joins us this week In The Cantina as we continue to celebrate the return of THE CLONE WARS. We get caught up with JAT to pick his brain about the return of the groundbreaking STAR WARS animated series and voicing Obi-Wan Kenobi in Season 7. Plus, James walks us through all of the notable voice work he did on all the movies in the Disney-era of Star Wars, From THE FORCE AWAKENS all the way through THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, revealing all the key characters he voiced. Always great to catch up with our old pal JAT! Listener voicemail inspires more chat about Rey’s trials throughout the Sequel Trilogy. Plus, a full review of the packaging and content for the new SKYWALKER SAGA 4K Box Set. And be sure to listen for great savings on amazing sounding Raycon Wireless Earbuds! All this plus tons more great STAR WARS talk on this week’s RFR!

Ashley Eckstein IS Ahsoka Tano

Ahsoka Tano is a fan favorite, mostly in part to the great Ashley Eckstein. Her relationship to the character and connection to the Star Wars fanbase is unlike that of any other actor. To celebrate the return of Ahsoka to THE CLONE WARS, we reconnect with Ashley for a long, deep conversation about Ahsoka, her past, her present, and yes, even her future. Ashley talks openly about the recent rumors concerning Ashoka appearing in the upcoming season 2 of THE MANDALORIAN and shares her feelings about the support she’s received from STAR WARS fans everywhere. She’s got a cool book coming too: “I Am A Padawan” a Little Golden Book, features a tale about Ahsoka written by Ashley and it hits stores April 7th! And, we continue our discussion/debate/argument over the rapid emergence of Rey’s Force powers throughout the Sequel Trilogy, plus, Anthony Daniels talked about THE RISE OF SKYWALKER in a recent interview and we got the highlights.

Master Yoda Tom Kane & Rey says “Uggh”

Our CLONE WARS celebration rocks on with yet another core cast member from the classic animated series as the great Tom Kane joins us IN THE CANTINA. A fan-favorite for his work as Jedi Master Yoda among other voices, Tom fills us in with killer insight into his career, the voice acting industry and, of course, the return of THE CLONE WARS. As always, Tom brings his fun spirit to RFR, along with a ton of laughs. Sonny from New Orleans checks in with a controversial take on some footage seen in THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Blu Ray documentary “The Skywalker Legacy”, and we continue to analyze Rey’s hardships and challenges in The Sequel Trilogy, including her “Uggghhh” moment in Ep IX. Plus, Jason spooked his kid with Indiana Jones movies , we talk about the ever-delayed INDIANA JONES V, and Jedi Master Samuel L.”Mace Windu” Jackson has an important message for us as we struggle through Quarantine 2020. Keep Calm and Listen to Rebel Force Radio.

Dee Bradley Baker is ALL THE CLONES

Coming off his incredible performance in THE CLONE WARS “Bad Batch” arc, Dee Bradley Baker joins us to talk about acting in the great STAR WARS animated series. From Captain Rex to Commander Cody, Dee has voiced all of the Clone Troopers and he has some great stories to tell. Daisy Ridley recently spoke about how fan reaction has changed since THE FORCE AWAKENS, how online fan reaction has hyper-charged criticism, and how she made the choice to turn away from social media. Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best was shooting-from-the-hip when discussing the new iterations of Star Wars not being about the kids anymore. We have audio highlights from both actors which fire up some very interesting commentary and opinions. Plus, conversation about Ahmed’s upcoming Jedi Temple Challenge Disney+ series, Jar Jar on Kenobi rumors, Listener Feedback, rants about critics of fandom and more.