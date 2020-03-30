Rebel Force Radio: Ashley Eckstein IS Ahsoka Tano

Ahsoka Tano is a fan favorite, mostly in part to the great Ashley Eckstein. Her relationship to the character and connection to the Star Wars fanbase is unlike that of any other actor. To celebrate the return of Ahsoka to THE CLONE WARS, we reconnect with Ashley for a long, deep conversation about Ahsoka, her past, her present, and yes, even her future. Ashley talks openly about the recent rumors concerning Ashoka appearing in the upcoming season 2 of THE MANDALORIAN and shares her feelings about the support she’s received from STAR WARS fans everywhere. She’s got a cool book coming too: “I Am A Padawan” a Little Golden Book, features a tale about Ahsoka written by Ashley and it hits stores April 7th! And, we continue our discussion/debate/argument over the rapid emergence of Rey’s Force powers throughout the Sequel Trilogy, plus, Anthony Daniels talked about THE RISE OF SKYWALKER in a recent interview and we got the highlights.

