On The Front Lines of Fandom with Dan Madsen

Dan Madsen is the man who launched the Star Wars Fan Club, Star Wars Insider Magazine, and Star Wars Celebration. He even had to the opportunity to do what most fans dream of when he appeared in THE PHANTOM MENACE as Dams Denna. His footprint on Star Wars fandom is undeniable and we are honored to welcome Dan back to RFR. Dan shares great stories about his interviews with George Lucas and Rick McCallum, the excitement of the hype leading up to the release of Episode I, and the challenges of running the first-ever Star Wars Celebration. Plus, an Outrageous Unthinkable news story featuring an angry ex-boyfriend seeking revenge via Chewbacca impersonations, and we present the world premiere of a killer industrial metal tribute to Saw Guerrera.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction