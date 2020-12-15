New STAR WARS Projects Revealed! Anthony Daniels!

The Walt Disney Company Investors Day Presentation featured a massive info drop about future STAR WARS films, animation, and live-action streaming series. Mind-blowing news about the next Star Wars film, ROGUE SQUADRON, MANDALORIAN spinoffs, and long-awaited info about Leslie Headland’s upcoming High Republic-era series THE ACOLYTE. Plus LANDO, STAR WARS VISIONS, ANDOR, THE BAD BATCH and huge OBI-WAN KENOBI casting info. WHEW! And if that isn’t enough, we are graced by the presence of a true STAR WARS legend, the one and only Anthony Daniels joins us to share stories from his book “I Am C-3PO”, now available in paperback.  

