We welcome actor & friend of RFR James Arnold Taylor back to join us In The Cantina for an exclusive, free-ranging conversation covering a lot of ground. From the REVENGE OF THE SITH video game in 2005, to the 2020 LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, James has given the personality and voice to Obi-Wan Kenobi more than any other actor. We talk all about his career in STAR WARS, the conclusion of THE CLONE WARS and how he refuses to let social media harassment slow him down. JAT is one of the all-time best! “Mando Musings” launches this week, presenting listener feedback highlights about the current season of THE MANDALORIAN, plus Star Wars in Pop Culture spotlights Babu Frik!