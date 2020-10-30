Mandalorian Madness!

We’re going nuts this week as THE MANDALORIAN season 2 jumps into HYPErspace. What excites Pedro Pascal & Giancarlo Esposito about the new season? Will The Mandalorian make the jump to feature films? And are we looking forward to more Baby Yoda? Hell yeah! Plus, production updates about Taika Waititi’s upcoming STAR WARS film and fresh KENOBI info from Ewan McGregor himself. John Boyega talks about Colin Trevorrow’s script and fate for Finn, Kanye West loves The Prequels, we analyze concept art from ROGUE ONE and more. Happy Halloween from RFR!
RebelForce Radio