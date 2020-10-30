Mandalorian Madness!

We're hanging out with our old pal, STAR WARS writer Adam Bray, who has contributed to many Star Wars books over the past 8 years. Adam fills us in on some fun "Easter Eggs" he placed into ULTIMATE STAR WARS, including one honoring another RFR friend. Plus, Adam provides insight into the Lucasfilm Story Group and what their actual function is, along with other highlights from his career working in the STAR WARS universe. In News Headlines: Disney is restructuring to prioritize Disney+ and we talk about what impact it may have on future Star Wars projects. New info about the mysterious Snoke has been revealed along with an interesting (and perhaps controversial) factoid about George Lucas's Sequel Trilogy Treatment. We look at a new TV spot for THE MANDALORIAN Season Two, and the story about how a sick Swank almost took down The Emperor.