Kenobi wardrobe sneak peek and Boba Fett in a hot tub

Our spy Agent Kitster has come through with the goods this time! We have wardrobe reference photos from OBI-WAN KENOBI. We describe the photos and discuss how the costumes will be seen in the upcoming Disney+ STAR WARS series. (Look for the pix on the RFR YouTube channel coming soon!) We also look at more sets from the project codenamed “Pilgrim”, which is believed to be ANDOR. Temuera Morrison has wrapped up shooting THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT and he’s living large at a Polynesian spa in New Zealand. Hear updates from Tem himself. We also have interview highlights from Liam Neesen, Ewan McGregor, and Pedro Pascal who informs us that season 3 of THE MANDALORIAN might not be coming as soon as we originally thought. Plus, A Million Little Things in Star Wars in Pop Culture and a fun audio breakdown of the RFR show open.
Popular
RebelForce Radio