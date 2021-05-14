Jupiter’s Legacy’s Matt Lanter

JUPITER’S LEGACY is the #1 show on Netflix worldwide and features a familiar face. Matt Lanter, probably best known to STAR WARS fans as the voice of Anakin Skywalker on THE CLONE WARS, stars in this new superhero drama as George Hutchense aka Skyfox and he joins us In The Cantina to talk about his new hit show. Plus, there’s quite a bit of Clone Wars conversation too, including Matt’s review of THE BAD BATCH. Ewan McGregor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live with an update from the set of OBI-WAN KENOBI and we got the highlights. The estate of David Prowse recently conducted an auction featuring some of the late Darth Vader actor’s personal items. We have an exclusive report from the auction itself! Plus, we look back at the ever-evolving Krayt Dragon sound effect from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE and more!
RebelForce Radio