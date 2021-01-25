Liam Neeson recently asked “Is Star Wars starting to fade away from the cinema landscape?” We comment on his comments, and consider the likely appearance of Qui Gon Jinn in the upcoming OBI-WAN KENOBI series. Speaking of Kenobi, we review highlights from an all-new Ewan McGregor interview with Conan O’Brien, along with fresh interview clips from THE MANDALORIAN’s Bill Burr and Gina Carano. In news headlines, Star Wars has invaded a sleepy country town in England and the locals are not pleased. Plus, the cast and crew from FANBOYS reunited and revealed info about a potential sequel, Mandalorian action figures, and “Star Wars in Pop Culture” looks at FLIGHT OF THE CONCHORDS.

