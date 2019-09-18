Getting closer to the launch of “The Mandalorian” and the release of “The Rise of Skywalker”

We’re looking forward towards the launch of THE MANDALORIAN with new comments from Filoni and Favreau, along with action figure leaks. What is the Offworld Jawa? We try to figure it out! In STAR WARS news this week, Ian McDiarmid & Hayden Christensen were not allowed to participate in a convention panel due to a last-minute restriction by Disney. We look between the lines to decipher what this cancellation might mean for THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. We look back at the classic KENOBI novel by John Jackson Miller and discuss Gaffi Sticks, Krayt Dragons and Kenobi Keychains. And we’re probably the only fans on the internet to acknowledge a mundane anniversary for the Droids/Ewoks Hour from the eighties.

