From Modesto to The Mandalorian: STAR WARS Past & Future

We go back to the future this week on RFR! In our post-D23 review, we review THE MANDALORIAN trailer shot-by-shot and speculate about plot points and character motivation. We have interview highlights from the convention with the show’s bad guy Moff Gideon, Giancarlo Espositio. Plus, more production updates from THE RISE OF SKYWALKER via comments from director J.J. Abrams and composer John Williams teases the end of Episode IX. Historian W.R. Miller joins us IN THE CANTINA to talk about his book THE STAR WARS HISTORICAL SOURCEBOOK, the first of a multi-volume collection preserving the history of Star Wars via an incredible collection of interview excerpts spanning the years in books, newspapers and magazines. Volume One is available now! Also this week, we take a sound effect from RETURN OF THE JEDI into the RFR Soundlab and compare it to audio heard in the TROS “Sizzle Reel” footage with surprising results. And, we have the latest “Mr. Iger” voicemail and it’s packed with exclusive info not revealed at D23.

