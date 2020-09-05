F.J. DeSanto: Injecting Star Wars into The Transformers

F.J. DeSanto – TRANSFORMERS producer, STAR WARS superfan, and longtime friend of RFR – joins us to share his critical thoughts on the now-completed sequel trilogy. We also talk about THE MANDALORIAN and F.J. lays down some predictions on where the future of the STAR WARS franchise is heading. Plus, he shares some cool behind-the-scenes info about TRANSFORMERS: THE WAR FOR CYBERTRON, now on Netflix. Master Yoda has a new look in recently revealed artwork for the upcoming STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC publishing launch and we review his spiffy new threads. Will we see Boba Fett in THE MANDALORIAN season two? We speculate! Also, we review RANCHO OBI-WAN’s Virtual Star Wars Celebration live stream! You can become a member of Steve Sansweet’s Star Wars museum when you click HERE!

