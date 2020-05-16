Calling All Star Wars Collectors with Lisa Whelchel!

We look forward towards Jimmy Mac’s upcoming appearance on Collector’s Call with show host Lisa Whelchel. We’ve known Lisa for years as Blair from The Facts Of Life, and now she is visiting collectors all over the country to spotlight them on “Collector’s Call”. Jimmy Mac is appearing on the show as a “Star Wars Expert” as Lisa tours the Eric Pfeifer’s collection. His Star Wars stash takes up his whole house! Eric also joins us for a preview of what to expect when the show premieres this weekend. Dave Filoni appeared on Disney+ to explain how the death of Qui-Gon Jinn resonated all the way through the Saga thru Return of the Jedi. We listen to highlights and provide our own analysis. Plus, lots of Mandalorian season 2 casting and production updates.

