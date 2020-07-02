Bounty Hunting with Daniel Logan

Daniel Logan brought the character of Boba Fett to life in STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES in 2002 and has been a fixture at Star Wars events and conventions ever since. An old friend of RFR, we are happy to bring you our longest on-air conversation with Daniel to date. We talk all about shooting Episode II, voicing Boba in THE CLONE WARS, and his huge personal Star Wars collection, some of which he’s auctioning off via his new Facebook group BOUNTYBOXES. Last week we wondered why the classic Kenner Luke Skywalker action figure had a yellow lightsaber. Kevin Liell joins us with fresh info from original Kenner designer Jim Swearingen who explains why the accessory was not-quite-movie-accurate. Plus, Machtails, HOBBYLife and Werewolves of London.

